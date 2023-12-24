Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

LTRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97,188 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.6% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 709,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 669,100 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

