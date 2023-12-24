Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.37 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $555,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

