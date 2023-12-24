Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 182,221 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

