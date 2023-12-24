Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) vs. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Financial Contrast

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $58.19 billion 0.97 $5.49 billion $2.45 10.64 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 14.77

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 11.04% 19.32% 7.91% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enterprise Products Partners and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 2 8 1 2.91 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus target price of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Enterprise Products Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enterprise Products Partners is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Koninklijke Vopak on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 245 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

