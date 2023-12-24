Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $541.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $587.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

