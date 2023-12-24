Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) versus Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Head-To-Head Review

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 7.17% 2.81% 1.31% Kilroy Realty 19.00% 3.84% 1.97%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.58 $253.00 million $1.83 72.77 Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 4.36 $232.62 million $1.85 22.06

This table compares Sun Communities and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Sun Communities pays out 203.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sun Communities and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 3 6 0 2.67 Kilroy Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50

Sun Communities presently has a consensus target price of $141.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $39.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Kilroy Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 86.2% occupied and 87.5% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.7%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and two in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.6 billion, totaling approximately 1.6 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 32% leased.

