Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.80.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 47.7 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $318.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.79.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total value of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

