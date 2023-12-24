JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Target Price to $132.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.45.

TFI International Stock Up 8.1 %

TFII opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. TFI International has a 52 week low of $98.32 and a 52 week high of $138.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

