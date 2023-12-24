JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $111.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $129.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

