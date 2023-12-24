JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $212.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.21.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $201.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.53. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $144,189,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.