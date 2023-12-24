Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 18,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,760,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.50. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

