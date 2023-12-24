Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 810.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.