J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JILL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JILL

J.Jill Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

NYSE JILL opened at $26.06 on Thursday. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $276.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $819,805.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.