iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IGE opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

