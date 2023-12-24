iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $146.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

