iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

