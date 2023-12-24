iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

