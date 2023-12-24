iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

