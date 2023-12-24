iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

