iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

IBB opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.