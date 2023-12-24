IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $229.38 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

