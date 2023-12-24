IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

