Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.53 and a 200-day moving average of $536.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

