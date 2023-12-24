Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,837 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

