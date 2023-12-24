Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 6.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

