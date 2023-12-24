Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 6.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $410.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

