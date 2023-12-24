Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IVA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Inventiva stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

