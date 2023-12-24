Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
IDN stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.