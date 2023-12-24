Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

