Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $148.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

