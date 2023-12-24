Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $37,371.36 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
