Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $37,371.36 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

