Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP Sells $26,127.36 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 372,069 shares in the company, valued at $833,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $29,390.76.

On Friday, October 6th, William Andrew Macan sold 1,469 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $1,704.04.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195,834 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

