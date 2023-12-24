Insider Selling: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of HST stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
