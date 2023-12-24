Insider Buying: Visionflex Fpo (ASX:VFX) Insider Buys 1,657,550 Shares of Stock

Visionflex Fpo (ASX:VFX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Neate acquired 1,657,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,575.50 ($11,124.50).
Geoffrey Neate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 30th, Geoffrey Neate acquired 1,870,550 shares of Visionflex Fpo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,576.05 ($13,809.43).
Visionflex Fpo Stock Performance
About Visionflex Fpo
