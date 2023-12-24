Insider Buying: Visionflex Fpo (ASX:VFX) Insider Buys 1,657,550 Shares of Stock

Visionflex Fpo (ASX:VFX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Neate acquired 1,657,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,575.50 ($11,124.50).

Geoffrey Neate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Geoffrey Neate acquired 1,870,550 shares of Visionflex Fpo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,576.05 ($13,809.43).

Visionflex Group Limited, together its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of healthcare and corporate online search and appointment booking services in Australia. It offers its services through ProEX Virtual Care Software, video conferencing and diagnostics platform, designed for telehealth and offered to primary healthcare networks, residential aged care facilities, and aboriginal health organizations; PetYeti, an online pet service marketplace; and GoBookings.com, a corporate and government solutions SaaS platform.

