Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $33,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

View Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.