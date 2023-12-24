IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $26.08 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

