IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $554.04 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.