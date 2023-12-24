Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

