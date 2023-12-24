HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Trimmed by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in HP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 9.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HP by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 350,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $37,330,242.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,831,286.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,415,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $37,330,242.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,831,286.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,664,131 shares of company stock worth $198,388,557 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

