Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell Sells 14,193 Shares

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

HST opened at $19.77 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.