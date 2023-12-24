Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell Sells 14,193 Shares

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %
HST opened at $19.77 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.