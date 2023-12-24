Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) CEO Sells $231,493.12 in Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

