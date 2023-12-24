Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

