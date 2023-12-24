Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market cap of $750.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

