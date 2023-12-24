Head-To-Head Survey: Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) versus Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) and Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Trio-Tech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Trio-Tech International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -0.87 Trio-Tech International $43.25 million 0.47 $1.54 million $0.21 23.60

Profitability

Trio-Tech International has higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trio-Tech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Trio-Tech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Trio-Tech International 2.16% 2.98% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spectra7 Microsystems and Trio-Tech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Trio-Tech International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Trio-Tech International beats Spectra7 Microsystems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors. Its equipment includes leak detectors, autoclaves, centrifuges, burn-in systems and boards, HAST testers, temperature-controlled chucks, and other; and develops team integrated device manufacturers and fabless semiconductor companies in the testing process. In addition, the company provides electrical, environmental, and burn-in testing services to semiconductor manufacturers in testing laboratories in Asia and the United States. Its customers include manufacturers and end users of semiconductors and electronic components; support the asset-light strategy of customers by setting up test facilities; and providing component level, package level and system level testing services. Further, it distributes environmental chambers, mechanical shock and vibration testers, and other semiconductor equipment; components, such as connectors, sockets, cables, LCD displays, and touch screen panels; and invests in and rents real estate properties. The company primarily serves semiconductor chip manufacturers or testing facilities that purchase testing equipment. It operates in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China. Trio-Tech International was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

