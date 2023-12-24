Head-To-Head Survey: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) vs. American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and American Battery Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $307.86 million 0.26 -$700,000.00 $0.32 6.00 American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smart Sand and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Smart Sand presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 3.92% 5.02% 3.41% American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89%

Summary

Smart Sand beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 247 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

