Head-To-Head Survey: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Resources Connection pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Experian pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and Experian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $775.64 million 0.61 $54.36 million $1.16 12.20 Experian N/A N/A N/A $0.84 48.38

Profitability

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Experian. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Resources Connection and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 5.30% 11.35% 8.73% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Resources Connection and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 1 0 0 1.50 Experian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than Experian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Resources Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Experian on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

