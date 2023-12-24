Head-To-Head Survey: Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) vs. Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Parke Bancorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.54 $41.82 million $2.53 8.05 Central Pacific Financial $258.16 million 2.08 $73.93 million $2.36 8.43

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 26.87% 13.90% 1.92% Central Pacific Financial 20.20% 13.70% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. Central Pacific Financial Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.