Head to Head Review: Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) vs. DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harvey Norman and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A $0.98 12.56 DICK’S Sporting Goods $12.70 billion 0.92 $1.04 billion $11.21 12.74

Profitability

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Harvey Norman. Harvey Norman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DICK’S Sporting Goods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Harvey Norman and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A DICK’S Sporting Goods 7.76% 40.94% 11.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harvey Norman and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvey Norman 1 1 0 0 1.50 DICK’S Sporting Goods 0 12 9 0 2.43

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $144.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Harvey Norman.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Harvey Norman on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings. It operates complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities; acts as a lessor of premises to Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne franchisees and other third parties, as well as retail properties; development and sale of properties; and provision of consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Homebush West, Australia.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. It also owns and operates Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone!, and other specialty concept stores; and DICK'S House of Sports and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile application for video streaming, scorekeeping, scheduling, and communications. The company sells its product through e-commerce websites and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Dick'S Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

