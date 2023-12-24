HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,829 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.32.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.