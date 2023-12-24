HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $197.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

