Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.